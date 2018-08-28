PUEBLO • Up and down the Front Range, hundreds of political, business and community leaders cleared their calendars and donned matching Western shirts and cowboy hats Tuesday before heading to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers welcomed dozens of the region’s leaders at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame around lunchtime for the Pikes Peak Posse’s annual trek.
The former state attorney general used to ride with the Denver Rustlers but now presides as the figurative sheriff of the Posse, wearing one of the group’s distinctive blue Western shirts with gold embroidery. He said the day was partly about friendly and productive rivalries.
“There’s a history of tension between Pueblo and Colorado Springs, and I’ve worked very hard on improving that relationship,” Suthers said.
As for his old gang from Denver, he said he hoped El Paso County folks would take it easy on them at the fair.
“I’ve had to caution everyone not to remind the Denver crowd that we were rated the No. 1 most desirable place in the country to live, and Denver was 10th,” Suthers said. “We just got an A-plus for business-friendliness, and Denver got a C-minus. We’ll try to resist bringing that up.”
As has become an end-of-summer custom, the Posse and Rustlers competed with other civic groups, too — including the Pigskin Buckaroos and the Fair Ladies, from Pueblo and Otero counties — to bid on animals raised by Colorado youth.
“This is one big, wonderful extended family,” said Larry Mizel, chairman and CEO of MDC Holdings and a founder of the Denver Rustlers, as the group assembled for bipartisan camaraderie over brunch at the Tavern Tech Center in Greenwood Village for its 34th philanthropic outing.
“This expedition is a big deal for the entire state, because it allows us to support agriculture in a very powerful way,” Gov. John Hickenlooper told the group last year. (Clad in one of the Rustlers’ trademark white Rockmount Ranch Wear shirts with embroidered flowers, the governor joined the group just before the buses departed about noon Tuesday.)
The friendly rivalries spill over into the fast-paced auction, which last year raised more than $500,000 for the kids selling the prize-winning cattle, hogs, lambs, goats, rabbits, chickens and turkeys they’d raised.
“What I do is bid on literally every animal, trying to make sure every young person gets a fair price,” said Tim Schultz, former state agriculture commissioner and another founding Rustler. “When it goes above what the lowest price was for that animal last year, then I’ll back out and let somebody else buy it.”
That way, he said, the Rustlers use their pool of money to boost prices for everyone, even though other groups wind up winning some of the livestock.
Businessman Steve Schuck helped start the Pikes Peak Posse about 25 years ago to compete with the Denver Rustlers.
“I used to drive to Denver to catch the bus and ride back through Colorado Springs to go to Pueblo,” he said. “This is great for the kids at the fair, but it’s also good for the Springs.”
Some politicians straddle the two groups, including Secretary of State Wayne Williams, who lives in Colorado Springs and works in Denver.
He said he typically starts the day with the Rustlers but rides back with the Posse after the auction.
“It didn’t make much sense to ride the bus all the way back to Denver, then get in my car and turn around to drive back home,” Williams said with a chuckle.
After the groups arrived at the fair — greeted by the youths whose animals soon would be up for bid — the big shots and dignitaries broke into small groups to chat and laugh, as their designated bidders took up their stations around the sawdust arena. It was time to score some prize livestock while pouring big bucks into the pockets of Colorado youth.
Mizel led the charge on an $18,000 Hampshire-cross pig named Woody, raised by Hannah Rigirozzi, a 14-year-old 4-Her from Stratton.
Hannah had won swine shows at her county fair but never at the state level. After earning champion status, she hoped Woody might fetch $15,000 to go toward her tuition eventually at Colorado State University.
Chad Vorthmann, executive vice president of the Colorado Farm Bureau, said the show teaches kids focus, commitment and civic involvement.
“Agriculture is a backbone of Colorado,” Vorthmann said. “One of the great things that comes from 4-H and FFA, that people don’t always see, is the civic involvement.
“Kids learn how to conduct a meeting, about parliamentary procedures, but especially how to be a part of the greater good in their community. That’s one of the reasons why we’re excited about being part of the state fair.”