Peanut-pusher Bob Salem has reached the summit of Pikes Peak.

Salem, from Colorado Springs, became the fourth person to push a peanut to the top of 14,115-foot Pikes Peak when he reached the summit shortly after 10 a.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.

Using an undisclosed apparatus, Salem trekked the steep slopes of Barr Trail starting last Saturday. He originally aimed to reach the summit on Sunday, July 17, but made it two days early.

Salem became the fourth person to achieve the feat and the first to do it in the 21st century. The first to do it was Bill Williams, who pushed the peanut up America’s Mountain in 1929 to win a $500 bet. Adjusting for inflation, $500 back then would be equivalent to more than $8,000 today.

Ulysses Baxter replicated the feat in 1963, using a spoon attached to his nose. The peanut he used is currently on exhibit at the Manitou Springs Heritage Center.

The last “peanut pusher” was Tom Miller, who reportedly made it to the summit in five days.