The trophy is so authentic looking, even the man who has five real ones couldn't tell the difference.
Anne Stone, president and driving force behind the Pikes Peak Pats Club, had a replica made of the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the New England Patriots' Super Bowl win in 2015.
The real Lombardi Trophy, named for the legendary NFL coach, is awarded to the winning Super Bowl team each year. Made of sterling silver by famed jeweler Tiffany and Company, it depicts a football in the kicking position on a three-concave stand. It is 20.75 inches tall, weighs 107.3 ounces and is worth more than $10,000.
Stone's Lombardi Trophy weighs one ounce less and cost $600. She ordered it online from England. She says it's also made of sterling silver.
She doesn't want to jinx her team so it won't be on display while she, and more than 100 other Patriots fans watch this year's Super Bowl LIII at the Fox and Hound in Colorado Springs.
Stone got to present the replica trophy to Patriots owner Bob Kraft when he was in Colorado for the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 24, 2016, between the Denver Broncos and New England. The Denver Broncos beat the Patriots and got the real trophy that year, defeating the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in the Super Bowl.
"I pretended I was (NFL Commissioner Roger) Goodell and presented him with the trophy," says Stone, recalling that Kraft was so impressed, he said it was "unbelievable." Kraft has been a strong supporter of the Pikes Peak Pats since, donating thousands of dollars worth of Patriots memorabilia to the club.
The fan club also has a replica 2015 World Champion Patriots banner. That, and many other patriots posters drape the walls of Fox & Hound on New Center Point, the bar and grill that hosts the Pikes Peak fan club every Patriots game day.
The Pikes Peak Pats have about 350 members and is one of, if not the, largest Patriots fan clubs west of the Mississippi River. It got its start in 2006, two years after the Patriots had won their third Super Bowl.
Cheryl Cosky, a founding member, says "the club started with six of us sitting at a bar." They first met at Will's, a South Nevada Avenue watering hole that since has changed hands and names several times.
Despite its growth, the club still has a close-knit mentality, Closky said, perhaps because it's an oasis for Patriots fans in Broncos country.
Stone has become used to organizing jam-packed events for the club. "I became a party expert," she says.