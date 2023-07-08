The annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo kicked off Saturday morning in downtown Colorado Springs with the first opening parade held in four years since the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more than 80 years, the local rodeo has flooded crowds into the Pikes Peak Region to relish the city’s deep Western heritage and tradition and enjoy the more than 200 “most talented contestants” in the rodeo industry throughout the week of July 11, according to the event website.

Carrying the theme of “Back in the Saddle” to commemorate the return of the parade, 56 entries lined Tejon Street to celebrate the rodeo tradition with the rest of the community.

“It’s taken lots of man-hours, and camaraderie to get this all together,” Sarah Gibson, parade organizer and executive assistant of rodeo administration, told The Gazette.

“This (the rodeo) is our livelihood — it’s what we do day in and day out. It’s great to see everyone out here this morning and getting excited for the rodeo.”

“It’s all about the relationship between the community and the cowboys,” said executive director Steve Knowles. “It’s our life. For us, it’s just like putting our clothes on in the morning: We live it every day, we’re a part of it every day.”

The Colorado Springs Vintage Bike Club made its presence known along Tejon as the parade geared up to start its trek, cruising in circles decked on their old-school penny farthing bicycles, also known as “high wheelers.”

“I’m happy to be here today. It’s quintessential Colorado Springs, celebrating Western tradition with the community,” said Chris Mike, one passionate member of the bicycle club.

Mike referred to a late 19th-century poem titled “The Broncho vs. Bicycle” by John Wallace Crawford — an anecdotal testimony to the emergence of the bicycle at a time when horses still reigned as the main mode of transportation.

“People were like, 'get that stupid thing (bicycles) off the roads, you guys are show-offs, you don’t need to be out here scaring the horses.' And the bikers were like 'pardon me, but I disagree with you. They're very fine transportation machines, and they’re as fast as a horse too,'” Mike said.

“The conversation went back and forth until a bet ensued — 'I’m going to run my horse 10 miles, you’ll ride your bike 10 miles, and let's see who finishes first.'”

Also in attendance Saturday were the Pikes Peak Rangerettes, a group of precision riders of women ages 12 to 20. Decked in bright purple Western attire, the group performs in numerous rodeos throughout the season, including Pikes Peak or Bust, wowing crowds with their intricate, artistic, horseback formations.

Leading the group through the route were riders Bethany Grift on horse Scotty, and Amelia Tilden on horse Abby. The two have each been riding horses for more than nine years.

“We get to go to a bunch of parades, but I feel grateful to be a part of this one that hasn’t happened for several years,” Tilden said.

“I’m so glad to be here to get everyone hyped for the rodeo. I’m feeling super-excited, and I hope everyone else is excited, too.”

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is in town through July 15, with events scheduled at the Norris Penrose Event Center. For more information on the rodeo and surrounding events, Click or tap here.