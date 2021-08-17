With one of its board veterans leaving her position at the end of this year, the Pikes Peak Library District is looking for new volunteers to participate on the board of trustees.
Cathy Grossman, who’s coming upon the end of her second term on the district’s seven-member board of trustees, is set to leave her position Dec. 31, setting off a districtwide search for someone to take her place Jan. 1. Board policy limits its members to two five-year terms.
The board of trustees is the governing body for the library district, officials said, and makes policy and administrative decisions that range from reviewing and approving the district’s annual budget to appointing and managing its chief librarian and CEO.
A joint committee with members of the Colorado Springs City Council and the El Paso County Board of Commissioners are responsible for making the final selection for the position.
Those interested in the position have to live within the district's service area, which hosts around 15 facilities throughout Colorado Springs, Monument, Falcon, Calhan, and Fountain. The deadline for applications, which need to be submitted online, is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 12.
Applicants will also need to attend that month’s board meeting, 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at Penrose Library, where they’ll be able to introduce themselves and learn about the position during a reception planned to follow the meeting.