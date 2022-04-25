Pikes Peak Library District’s wide array of digital resources is now available to more than 77,000 students in El Paso County, according to a Monday news release.

The library system recently partnered with School District 49 to give each of its 12,899 students a PowerPass — an electronic library card, just for students, that grants access to thousands of digital materials including e-books, homework assistance, live tutoring and SAT preparation.

D-49 is the fifth school district to participate in the PowerPass program since its 2019 inception, officials said. Colorado Springs School District 11 was the inaugural participant, followed by Harrison School District 2, Academy School District 20 and Calhan School District.

With this latest expansion of the program, more than 10% of El Paso County’s population now has PowerPass access, the release stated.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with PPLD to provide access to Library resources with PowerPass for all D49 students,” said Stacey Franklin, D-49’s coordinator of literacy performance. “As a district, we are committed to engaging with parents and the community in literacy improvement efforts.”

The PowerPass program was launched as an effort to provide library access to students who might not have the resources to physically visit the library and check out materials, according to Elyse Jones, PPLD’s community partnership coordinator.

“The idea behind (PowerPass) was to come up with a way to reduce barriers for student access, so they have what they need to succeed academically,” Jones said. “Parents might not always have the time, or the ability, to physically bring their student to one of our locations. With PowerPass, they don’t have to.”

Students in participating districts can also access foreign language courses, get help with projects, listen to audiobooks and even read digital comics, officials said. Practice driving courses are also available for high school and middle school students.

PowerPass is not a physical library card, but it performs most of the same functions, officials said. PowerPass holders can check out up to five physical items at a time — including books, DVDs and games — from any of the system’s 16 locations or mobile libraries. Possession of a PowerPass does not preclude students from having a traditional library card, Jones said.

The long-term plan is to eventually partner with every school district in PPLD’s service area, officials said.

“Our goal is to serve as many students as we can with this program,” said Joanna Nelson Rendon, PPLD’s Director of Young Adult Services. “We look forward to partnering with more public, charter, and private schools over the next few years as PowerPass is an effective way to lay the foundation for a lifelong relationship with the people in our communities.”