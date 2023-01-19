After three recent library closures in Colorado due to methamphetamine contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District has announced it will conduct proactive screenings.
Tests will be conducted by a Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment-certified vendor for "hazardous levels" in all public restrooms at 15 locations in the library district. According to a release, it could take three to four weeks to receive results from these tests.
On Thursday, Bemis Public Library in Littleton announced that there were elevated levels of methamphetamine contamination in multiple public restrooms in a post on Facebook. However, there was no drug paraphernalia or drug use witnessed by library staff.
The library will be closed while the rest of the building is tested and the contaminated areas are mitigated, the post says.
The methamphetamine contamination in Bemis Public Library was discovered through precautionary testing in response to methamphetamine detected in two libraries in Boulder and Englewood.
PPLD will share updates on the methamphetamine testing as they become available.