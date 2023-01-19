For the second time in a month, a Colorado library has closed its doors to clean up methamphetamine contamination. Officials in the Denver suburb of Englewood shut down the city's library last week after test results showing that the contamination in the library’s restrooms exceeded state thresholds. Englewood decided to do the testing after a library in the nearby college town of Boulder found meth contamination. The latter library has since reopened but plans to keep its bathrooms locked going forward. Health officials say meth residue can be an irritant, causing symptoms like an itchy throat, a runny nose and bloodshot eyes. But secondary exposure isn’t believed to cause long-term health concerns.