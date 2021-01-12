Pikes Peak Library District plans to reopen libraries for indoor use at a limited capacity starting Tuesday Jan. 19, a library news release announced.
The libraries were closed for all but a few services while the county was in level red of the state's COVID-19 dial framework. As the county moves into level orange, library patrons will be able to browse books, use computers and checkout materials at self service stations.
“The library is here to serve the community, regardless of the circumstances,” Michelle Ray, Chief Communications Officer for the district said. “We look forward to making our resources and services more accessible again while continuing to ensure the health and safety of our patrons, staff, and greater community during this ongoing pandemic.”
Library goers will also be able to use machines to fax, scan, and/or copy documents without staff assistance, as well as charge electronic devices.
Curbside pick-up will still be available to library patrons and masks are required for those who use indoor services, the district said.