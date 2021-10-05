Pikes Peak Library District cut back hours at several of it's branches because of staffing shortages, the district announced Tuesday.

Eight of the district's 16 branches will reduce weekday operations until libraries can hire more employees, the district's release said.

Ruth Holley Library and Knights of Columbus Hall shut down Monday and will close every Monday for the foreseeable future. Sand Creek Library will be closed on Fridays and Library 21c, Monument Library and Rockrimmon Library will open an hour later on Fridays and Saturdays and will close at 6 p.m., the district said.

Beginning next week Old Colorado City Library will close on Tuesdays, Cheyenne Mountain Library on Wednesdays and Monument Library on Thursdays, the release said.

The library district studied the branches' visitor traffic to find out which times had the least visitors and used visitor feedback from a survey in spring 2021 to base their decision on closures, the district said.

"As the economy rebounds from the ongoing pandemic, we hope to hire more employees and resume pre-pandemic Library service hours in the near future," the district said.

The district's decision made earlier during the pandemic to close all locations on Sundays remains.