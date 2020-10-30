The Pikes Peak Library District hit a milestone this week when it checked out its 2 millionth digital book this year, a new record, library officials announced Friday.
In the first 10 months of 2020 the district surpassed the number of total digital book checkouts from 2019 by more than 17%, Pikes Peak Library District spokeswoman Michelle Ray said.
Last year, there were 1.97 million digital book checkouts through Pikes Peak Library District's digital reading platform, OverDrive, she said.
The benchmark comes as reading habits are changing across the U.S., in line with evolving technology. Though most Americans are primarily reading print books, digital book usage is on the rise, with 1 in 4 readers reporting they had read a digital book in 2019, up from 17 percent in 2011, according to a Pew Research Center survey published in September 2019.
“It’s really exciting for PPLD to know so many of our members are turning to digital books,” Ray said. “It shows what an active group we have in the community that enjoys reading and using these resources.”
Pikes Peak Library District, which includes 15 public libraries across El Paso County, is one of only 40 OverDrive digital collections worldwide to hit 2 million checkouts so far this year, according to district news release.
The 2 millionth book checked out in Colorado Springs was Allison Brennan and Anne Marie Lee’s “Cold as Ice: Lucy Kincaid Series, Book 17” on Oct. 27, the release said.
So far this year, the district’s highest-circulating digital title has been Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing.” It has been checked out as an eBook or eAudiobook more than 6,000 times, according to the release.
Ray said reader interest in digital books has increased over the years and she believes that interest will continue rising.
“We’re seeing more people use digital books because of the pandemic but also because a lot more people are using (digital) devices,” Ray said. “Knowing that library card users are turning to our digital collection also helps inform us about how people want to access library materials.”
The district officially launched their digital collection in 2006, she said. In the last week, 325,627 of library cardholders have used library services. More than 16,000 of them used OverDrive for eBook and eAudiobooks, Ray said.
In early March when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses, schools and restaurants, the Pikes Peak Library District took steps to ensure residents could utilize their services, Ray said. The district extended the length of online library card signups and reinstated cards that had been expired up to two years. The district also made internet access available in library parking lots so people without access at home could still use the resource from their local library.
Ray said public access to the library’s resources is crucial to helping build communities.
“We’re open to everyone and libraries really help enrich people’s lives. They have access to resources, they can make connections, and reach their potential and go after opportunities they want,” she said.
El Paso County residents only need a valid library card to access digital books from the district’s collection. Visit ppld.org/eLibrary or download the Libby app to borrow eBooks and eAudiobooks.