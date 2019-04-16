The Pikes Peak Library District announced Tuesday that it will add its 15th location this year, opening a branch in Calhan.
Until then, the district will continue to rely on bookmobiles to serve the eastern El Paso County community. Residents of the small town show a large appetite for learning.
"We were seeing a great number of positive feedback from the bookmobiles," said spokeswoman Kayah Swanson. "We saw it was an area of our service population that had an increased need."
PPLD covers a relatively large, 2,070-square-mile service area. Yet, most locations fall closer to Colorado Springs and Monument. With the added Calhan location, residents farther east will gain a more easily accessible resource.
The prospective location at 600 Bank St. was previously owned by the Calhan Youth Education and Recreation Foundation and was sold to the library district below the appraised value. Its 2,400 square feet of space and existing infrastructure will provide a smooth transition for the construction.
"We are extremely grateful to the foundation," said Swanson. "We're especially excited about this facility because it provides an affordable way for us to transform the building into a library."
PPLD is hosting a community conversation on Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. for residents to share input on resources, programs and even preferred hours. The meeting will take place at Calhan Town Hall at 556 Colorado Ave. For those who can't attend in person, PPLD is accepting feedback through an online survey at ppld.org/calhan.