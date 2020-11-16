Pikes Peak Library District will limit access to its facilities starting Wednesday as COVID-19 cases skyrocket, the district said in news release announced.
"While patrons won’t be able to browse the physical collection, curbside services will remain available at all libraries," the district said.
Visitors must make reservations to use computers, the release noted.
“This decision was difficult, but we know it allows us to safely continue providing access to important Library resources and services while reducing risk of exposure to COVID-19,” Chief Librarian and CEO John Spears said in a statement.
Library users who want to borrow reading material and other entertainment, they can place an order using the district's online catalog for curbside pickup. Users can also return their materials curbside.
“We’re working closely with El Paso County Public Health officials to find the essential balance between safety and accessibility of our services,” Spears said. “We know the computer and internet access we provide are critical services and needed by many in our community. This new service model will allow us to continue to provide that access while keeping our staff and patrons safe.”
Those who want to make a computer reservation can call 719-389-8968.