A virtual library card for students is here.
Colorado Springs School District 11 is the first school district in El Paso County to use new technology from the Pikes Peak Library District to enable students to access books and other resources digitally.
All of D-11’s nearly 27,000 students are being issued a PowerPass this semester.
The digital library card allows users to search databases, eBooks, and song and movie downloads, all online.
“We feel there are a large number of students in D-11 who could benefit from the services available at PPLD, but perhaps don’t already have a library card,” said Kayah Swanson, spokeswoman for the library district.
The goal is to “support the academic success of students while also encouraging lifelong learning and literacy,” she said.
In addition, students can check out five physical items at a time from any of the 14 Pikes Peak Library District locations or mobile services.
The cards work both at home and at school, Swanson said.
High school and middle school students also can access live tutors and online foreign language courses. They also can get help with projects and prepare for PSAT and SAT tests.
Elementary students and their parents will benefit from kid-friendly eBooks and audio books, education resources and in-person classes to learn how to write, draw, code or use Makerspace equipment.
“Through this partnership with PPLD, our students can enhance their educational experiences with a wealth of resources and information,” said D-11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby.
Swanson said the library system hopes to expand the service to other local school districts.