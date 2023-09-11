The systematic, deliberate murder of about 6 million European Jews by Nazi Germany — known as the Holocaust — did not take place suddenly, or all at once. Years before the killing began, there were warning signs.

In 1932, when Adolf Hitler was still a political candidate, American journalist Dorothy Thompson interviewed him and reported in Cosmopolitan magazine that he held Jews responsible for all of Germany’s problems. Shortly after Hitler became chancellor in 1933, several antisemitic laws were enacted, and Thompson was expelled from the country.

In 1942, a member of the World Jewish Congress sent a telegram from Switzerland to the governments of Great Britain and the U.S. warning of a Nazi plan to kill millions of European Jews. Thinking the telegram was merely hearsay, members of the U.S. State Department initially tried to block it from its intended recipient, but the message eventually led to “increased public awareness and reaction,” according to the Holocaust Museum’s website.

Pikes Peak Library District is hosting “Americans and the Holocaust,” a traveling exhibit chronicling the U.S.’s relationship to one of the largest mass killings in history. The display is set to visit 50 libraries across the U.S. — one in each state.

Teona Shainidze-Krebs, PPLD’s chief librarian and CEO, said on Saturday that while the Holocaust began roughly 80 years ago, it raises questions that are still relevant today.

“What is the relationship between knowledge and action?” Shainidze-Krebs asked. “How do we balance humanitarian concerns with political realities? And what are the pressures and motivations that influence individual behavior?”

Todd Hennessy, president of Colorado Holocaust Educators, said the exhibit’s arrival in Colorado could not have been more timely. In 2020, Gov. Jared Polis signed into law House Bill 20-1336, making Holocaust and genocide education a requirement for high school graduation. The law went into effect in July.

“From an educational standpoint, from a classroom standpoint, this is the best time possible to have this exhibit here,” Hennessy said. “These exhibits are absolutely essential for the educational process.”

Hennessy pointed out that the Holocaust has been taught in Colorado schools for decades.

“I grew up on the Western Slope in the 1980s, and we learned about the Holocaust then,” he said. “What this mandate has done is bring it to the forefront and make it apparent how important this truly is.”

The exhibit is a comprehensive visual study of the years leading up to the Holocaust, what Americans leaders may have known beforehand, and the events that resulted in U.S. involvement in World War II. It is designed to elicit strong feelings, and it asks tough questions, but officials said the answers are not as simple as they might seem.

At the time of the Holocaust, the U.S. was still reeling from the longest and most devastating economic downturn in its history, and the nation’s leaders had legitimate reasons for being reluctant to get involved in a crisis thousands of miles from its own troubled shores.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The “Americans and the Holocaust” website also notes that the U.S., on its own, could not have stopped the mass killing even if leaders had acted sooner.

“This history is not easy,” Hennessy said. “This history is complex.”

One factor that makes the Holocaust unique among historical events is that certain factions claim that the death tolls are exaggerated, or that the mass killing never took place, Hennessy said.

“People don’t deny that the Industrial Revolution took place,” he said. “People don’t deny that the stock market crash in the '20s took place. But people deny that the Holocaust happened.”

“The evidence is astronomical that it did take place. And most of the evidence was provided by the perpetrators.”

Senior Librarian Melissa Mitchell, who spearheaded the campaign to bring the display to Colorado Springs, said many European Jews attempted to flee to the U.S., sparking an immigration debate that mirrors today’s national discourse.

“This exhibit shows that immigration has always been a hot topic in the U.S.,” Mitchell said. “What we are seeing now is not new.”

The exhibit will be at the East Library through Oct. 11 and is free of charge, officials said. Several school tours, workshops and other activities are scheduled during the coming weeks.

Mitchell and Hennessy said that while discussions about the Holocaust are uncomfortable, it is important to understand its place in history and the shadow it continues to cast.

“The Holocaust did not begin with the concentration camps. It didn’t begin with the gas chambers,” Hennessy said. “It starts with singling people out, and with the promotion of an ‘us vs. them’ mentality. That still happens today. If we continue to ignore that, if we continue to allow politics to make that mainstream and acceptable, we run the risk of going down that same path.”

“Parts of the exhibit are definitely disturbing,” Mitchell said. “But we need to remember (the Holocaust) and acknowledge it so it doesn’t happen again.”