The Pikes Peak Library District, which op[ened a branch in Calhan Monday, offers reading programs for the Summer. Prizes are awarded to kids and teens for reading and activities. Many events are offered throughout the Summer at all of the libraries across the region. Retired schoolteacher Kathy Beers with Kritter Karavan, an exotic animal rescue, brought a variety of her animals to the East Library on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She gives kids and their parents a chance to feel the smooth underside of a Rosa, a red-tailed boa constrictor. Two more Critters Galore! events remain with Kathy and her menagerie, one at the Ruth Holley Library on July 23 and Fountain Library on July 25. The theme of this year’s program is Summer Adventure. Information on all other activities and how to sign up for the summer ready programs can be found at www.ppld.org. ONLINE PHOTO GALLERY (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)