Bookworms of northeastern El Paso County, rejoice: 

The Pikes Peak Library District on Monday celebrated the opening of its Calhan branch, its 15th location.

The new library, at 600 Bank Street, is housed in a 2,400-square-foot building that the district purchased from the Calhan Youth Education and Recreation Foundation, according to a news release from the district.

Most of the branches in PPLD's roughly 2,000-square mile service area fall closer to Colorado Springs and Monument. Library officials say the added location will make resources more accessible to residents in the Calhan area, which was previously only served by the district's mobile library. 

“The heavy use of our bookmobile in Calhan clearly showed this community was ready for a permanent library facility, and we are thankful to be able to deliver that," John Spears, the district's chief librarian and CEO, said in a statement. 

After announcing the purchase last spring, library staff convened community members in a series of forums to decide what services the new location would offer. An online survey also gathered feedback.

“We’re here to serve the community,” Liz Willhoff, the Calhan library's manager, said in a statement. “It’s better if our services are informed by their point of view so we can learn how to meet their needs, rather than us deciding their needs for them.”

The new library will be open four days a week, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. For more information about programming, visit ppld.org/calhan-library

