Regional libraries are to reopen Wednesday for the first time in 15 weeks with limited capacity and protective health guidelines, including requiring masks be worn upon entrance.
Pikes Peak Library District branches closed in March closed as the state shut down to halt the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Available services as of Wednesday include browsing the physical collection, and using self-checkout kiosks, the service desk, on-site computers and fax and copier machines.
Each library will have its own capacity limits and visitors will be required to wear masks, officials said in a news release issued Monday. Hours of operation will vary by location, and the first hour will be reserved for people who are at higher risk of serious complications from the coronavirus, such as senior residents and those with underlying medical conditions.
"We're doing everything in our power not only to comply with public health recommendations, but to go beyond that, even, to ensure our patrons and staff can safely be in our public spaces during this ongoing pandemic," Chief Librarian and CEO John Spears said in the release. "We know our patrons miss browsing our shelves and using our computers, and we want to provide that while prioritizing the health and well-being of library patrons, staff and the community at large."
For more information, visit ppld.org/COVID-19.