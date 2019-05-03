Religious organizations in the Pikes Peak region are banding together as places of worship worldwide become targets for gunmen and terrorists.
The Pikes Peak InterFaith Coalition began to take shape after an October shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue left 11 people dead.
“We’re trying to stand firmly and positively and together against terrorism, against hatred, against bigotry, against violence,” said Jeff Ader, president of Temple Beit Torah and a member of the coalition’s steering committee.
“It’s bad enough to be bigoted to another group. But to resort to the violence that we’ve seen worldwide — to act on that bigotry — is unconscionable,” he said.
Over the past six months, the coalition has grown to include temples, churches and the Islamic Society of Colorado Springs.
In the meantime, more than 50 people were fatally shot in a pair of terrorist attacks on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 15. Bombings targeted churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, killing more than 250 people.
And, on April 27, a 19-year-old man opened fire in a San Diego-area synagogue, killing a woman and wounding the rabbi and two others.
“One more precious soul” was lost, Rabbi Steven Kaye told dozens of people gathered at Temple Beit Torah on Friday night, where leaders of the newly-formed coalition were presented at a special Shabbat service.
“Showing up to synagogue tonight, to a church tomorrow, to a mosque, today or earlier today — in doing so, we will say, ‘We will not let discrimination and hatred stop us from worship,’” Kaye said.
The Colorado Springs area was once home to the Center for Christian-Jewish Dialogue, an organization founded by Rabbi Howard Hirsch and other faith leaders with a similar mission. But Hirsch retired and moved away in 2013, and the center faded.
Local faith leaders hope that, by allowing people of different religions to learn about one another’s faiths, the new coalition can safeguard against prejudice that’s fueled by a lack of understanding.
“There’s a fear of the unknown,” said Khurshid Qureshi of the Islamic Society. “We believe in the same God. We have so many things in common. But a lot of people are so afraid.”
In late February, members discussed the roots of anti-Semitism at a workshop that attracted dozens of people. Qureshi, the group’s chairman, hopes the coalition can hold similar educational events three times a year.
The coalition also plans to invite organizations of other faiths, such as Buddhism, he said.
“Were learning, in a way, how to hold hands,” said Ralph Anderson, a retired pastor for First Lutheran Church who’s also on the steering committee. “That doesn’t mean we are giving up those specifics individual to our own tradition. It means we’re simply learning how to understand each other in the context of those traditions.”
“It certainly seems that our circumstances here in Colorado Springs, as well as in the state, as well as in the country, demand it,” he said.