The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is postponed until Aug. 30.
The board of directors have decided to postpone the 98th running of the race nine weeks in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The race was originally scheduled for June 28. Fan Fest, which attracts 30,000 fans to downtown Colorado Springs the Friday before race day will happen on Aug. 28.
A news release does not detail if the 2020 Hall of Fame induction will go on as planned June 25.
“Our Pikes Peak International Hill Climb family is important to us, and we believe this is the best option today," executive director Megan Leatham said in the release. "We feel confident that race teams, competitors and their crews, along with our loyal fans will support this change. We know this race is iconic and tremendously important to the auto racing world and our community, but the safety and health of everyone involved is our top priority."
More than 60 drivers from 14 countries are slated to compete in the 98th running with the exception of the motorcycle division, which was canceled for 2020 following the death of motorcycle rider Carlin Dunne in 2019.
Among the 13 international drivers five are from countries currently included on the United States travel ban. There are two drivers from France, two from the United Kingdom and one from Sweden. Australia, Japan, South Africa and Chile also have drivers represented, but are still permitted to enter the United States as of March 19.