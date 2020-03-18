With 13 international drivers from seven different countries set to compete in the 2020 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, officials are in a ‘holding pattern’ to determine what needs to be done before the 98th running of the Race to the Clouds amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Megan Leatham, the PPIHC executive director, told The Gazette by email Wednesday that she expects to have an update Thursday morning.
“We’re basically uncharted territory,” Mike Moran, the PPIHC senior media consultant said Tuesday. “We are in a decent spot in terms of our schedule with everything being in the summer, but we just don’t know yet.”
A host of events are scheduled leading up to the June 28 race day, including the Hill Climb Hall of Fame Induction and Fan Fest, which attracts more than 30,000 people to downtown Colorado Springs each year.
In addition, Moran estimates some 7,000 spectators are on the mountain each year on race day.
More than 60 drivers are listed in the 2020 competitor lineup including 13 international drivers from countries such as Australia, France, Sweden, Japan, South Africa, Chile and the United Kingdom.