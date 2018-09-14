Fountain Avenue and Pikes Peak Highway will be closed 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily next week for utility work.
The closures, which will begin Monday and last through Friday, are necessary so that crews can connect customers to a new water line that was previously installed at the intersection, according to a news release from El Paso County.
Traffic will be detoured to U.S. 24, Chipita Park Road and Pike Road to avoid the closure, which is part of a Cascade Metropolitan District project, the news release states.