The Pikes Peak Highway will close an hour early June 25-28 during construction deliveries for the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex.
The uphill gates are to close at 5 p.m. those days. The summit will close at 6 p.m., and the downhill gates at 7 p.m. Rangers will check the highway and parking areas to ensure that travelers have left, said city spokeswoman Vanessa Zink.
"These early closures are to ensure the safety of all guests," said Jack Glavan, manager of Pikes Peak - America's Mountain, "and we greatly appreciate the patience and flexibility of our visitors during this period of heavy construction on the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex. We encourage anyone planning a visit on these delivery days to plan ahead and come see us early in the day to maximize your experience on the mountain."
The Summit Complex is to accommodate more than 750,000 visitors a year to Pikes Peak. The deliveries of precast panels for the complex seem to be right on schedule, according to the city's timeline.
"Upgrades include an interactive and interpretive education area focused on the history, significance and geology of Pikes Peak; an improved kitchen and expanded dining facilities; and better retail space," says a city news release.
The highway's schedule also will be adjusted this month for the annual Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. For that schedule, see ppihc.org.