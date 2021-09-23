Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people who vandalize public property, monuments, memorials and other structures in Pikes Peak area public parks, the organization announced Wednesday afternoon.
The news comes after vandals recently caused an estimated $16,000 in damage to John Venezia Park last week, according to a Facebook post by the City of Colorado Springs. Vandals spray-painted politically charged graffiti on sidewalks and benches, ripped a water fountain of a wall and smashed street lights.
In August, the peace officers memorial and veterans memorial at Memorial Park were defaced as well. Though the damage was not quite as destructive or as costly as what took place and John Venezia Park, it does take time to fix.
Crime Stoppers is encouraging anyone with information to call them anonymously at 719-634-STOP (7867) or visit www.crimestop.net.