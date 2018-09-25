The future of Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is in jeopardy.
The nonprofit organization offers a place where tipsters can anonymously report information about crimes in El Paso and Teller counties and receive cash rewards for information leading to an arrest. But that reward money is dependent on donations, and donations are drying up.
The Crime Stoppers board told the Gazette in a written statement Monday that it is "so desperate" for financial support from the community that without it the program may have to shut down at the end of the year. It's a warning they also gave last year in seeking $15,000 to stay afloat.
"Crime Stoppers is a program that empowers regular people to fight back against crime," the board wrote. "If we were to cease operations, our fear is that criminals who would have otherwise been arrested and held accountable for their crimes may now be free to continue to victimize others."
The news comes as Garfield County's Crime Stoppers, based in Glenwood Springs, announced last week that it is closing its decades-old program as of Oct. 1, saying advances in technology and social media have made the tip line obsolete.
Police now use surveillance cameras, social media accounts and cell phones to find leads and "solve cases in a much more efficient manner," the Garfield County program explained in a news release. A spokesman for the Garfield County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies rarely receive tips through the Crime Stoppers line.
"While the Crime Stoppers Organization remains a valuable tool in many geographic areas, its usefulness in Garfield County no longer justifies its operational costs and the time required of its volunteers," the news release said.
But unlike in Garfield County, with a reported 2010 census population of 56,000, the Pikes Peak program continues to serve "a much needed role" in the growing region because it is one of the only ways that tipsters can guarantee anonymity, the Pikes Peak board said.
The software Crime Stoppers uses to record tips makes it impossible to track phone numbers. Even collecting a reward requires no personal information; tipsters are assigned a special password they can use to receive cash at Northstar bank, no questions asked.
"Many individuals are motivated to report information to the police but only if they can truly stay anonymous," the board wrote. "To this end, Crime Stoppers is very important."
The program has a proven track record of success, dating to its founding in 1981.
Its website says tips have resulted in 3,700 felony arrests and the recovery of more than $10 million in property, narcotics and cash.
Last year, then-president Bonnie Johnson said the program had received more than 2,000 tips in 2016, all but 16 of which led to an arrest. Most of those arrests involved wanted persons, stolen property or drugs, but at the time she also touted how one tip they'd received in December 2016 led police to a homicide suspect. She didn't specify which homicide.
Additionally, the program produces a list of most-wanted felony offenders in the area, which is featured by The Gazette each week. Police also continue to advertise it in their news releases asking the public to come forward with information about specific crimes.
Colorado Springs police spokesman Lt. Howard Black stressed that the program "plays a very important role in the solvability of crimes" in the city, mainly because community members continue to use it.
"Our Crime Stoppers is extremely active," Black said.
Tips can be reported to Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers by phone or text at 719-634-7867 or online at www.crimestop.net. Donations can be made through the same website or mailed to Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 705 S. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO, 80903.