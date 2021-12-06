Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers, a nonprofit aimed at reducing crime and helping law enforcement agencies solve crimes, launched a donation-driven fund Monday in order to offer more and larger rewards to citizens who provide law enforcement with tips that lead to arrests.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers offers rewards to citizens who provide information on criminal activity in El Paso and Teller counties, according to the nonprofit's website.

Crime Stoppers wanted to develop the fund after a citizen offered to donate $1,000 to Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers for the arrest of those who vandalized Memorial Park in August.

"That's when we got the idea maybe if we had a bigger reward fund, then we could do more rewards ourselves," said Don Addy, the organization's volunteer chairman.

Previously, rewards also came from donations. But with the dedicated fund, Addy hopes to increased rewards and elicit more tips that could help law enforcement, including the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff's Office and several other local law enforcement agencies, make arrests.

"We know that citizens are willing to help us and we want to reward them for their efforts," Addy said.

All tips received by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and tips that lead to arrests or convictions are paid in cash.

This year through Oct. 31, Crime Stoppers tips led to 42 arrests in the Pikes Peak area. Addy said not all tips are valid but that it's up to law enforcement to investigate them.

Addy emphasized that no tip is too small and could be the piece of information that helps law enforcement solve a crime.

Donations to Crime Stoppers Reward Fund can be mailed to PO Box 446 Colorado Springs, CO, 80901 or through the nonprofit's website, www.crimestop.net, under the "Donate" button.