Pikes Peak Community College will hold a free, public symposium to address the stigma of mental illness and connect attendees with resources.
"No More Secrets: Breaking Through Barriers" runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at PPCC's Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., with an opening reception and keynote address by former House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, who also is former president and CEO of Mental Health Colorado.
A quarter of Colorado school districts lacking sufficient mental health care in El Paso County | Special Report
Romanoff now is among Democrats running in the 2020 primary to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.
The second session runs form 8:30 a.m. too 4 p.m. Saturday with a free lunch provided.
Patrice N. Douglas, owner of Empire Counseling and Consultation, will deliver the keynote address.
Breakout sessions include "Parenting," "Self-care," "The LGBTQIA Disconnect," "Inside the Opioid Crisis," "The Truth about Trauma," "Many Faces of Depression" and others.
PPCC’s counseling center is presenting the event with the Colorado Springs Health Foundation and Empowering Minds Nurturing Souls.
Participants are asked to register at ppcc.edu/nomoresecrets or by calling 502-4782.