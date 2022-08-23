When Pikes Peak Community College kicks off its 2022-2023 academic year, it will be operating under a new name.
The Colorado Springs-based school will officially be known as Pikes Peak State College beginning on Monday, the first day of its fall semester. It is the college’s second name change since its inception in 1968, when it was called El Paso County Community College.
Gov. Jared Polis approved the name change when he signed House Bill 22-1280 into law this year.
The name change reflects the school’s intent to add to its slate of four-year degrees and eliminate the stigma that is often attached to a community college education, according to President Lance Bolton.
"Like hundreds of other community colleges throughout the country and several in Colorado, we've found that the word 'community' unfairly cast our institution as a second choice," Bolton said. "But when a college starts offering four-year degrees, and earning the kind of statewide and national reputation ours has, the name should reflect that.”
The college currently offers bachelor’s degrees in emergency management, nursing and advanced paramedicine. Several other four-year degree programs will be offered in the near future, with at least three — cybersecurity, education and business — coming in 2024, officials said.
A number of additional programs are in the planning stage, Bolton said.
“We’ve been looking for niches where the larger university programs have not been meeting a community need,” Bolton said. “We want to step into those niches, help people looking for degrees in those areas, and meet some workforce needs as well.”
The school’s website already reflects the name change, but it could take up to two years for the new name to fully go into effect, Bolton said.
“The physical changes — the building and the signs — that could take a while,” he said.
Big changes are taking place at the college, but officials also pointed out that the features that have made it attractive to thousands of Colorado Springs students — the broad availability of two-year degrees and certificates, the open admission and the affordable prices — will remain in place.
“I want to be clear — there will be no change in mission for us,” Bolton said. “We are growing on the four-year, bachelor’s degree side, but we will remain committed to the two-year mission we currently have."