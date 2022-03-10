Pikes Peak Community College is planning to institute a name change that officials say will reflect its desire to expand services and degrees as well as eliminate a stigma that is often attached to a community college education.

Pending approval by Colorado state legislature, PPCC will officially change its name to Pikes Peak State College. It will be the college’s second name change since it was established in 1968. The school was originally called El Paso County College.

The name change is in keeping with the college’s intention to grow at a rate commensurate with the growth of the Colorado Springs community, President Lance Bolton told The Gazette.

“We’re looking to get bigger, so we can better serve our community, but we're already quite large,” Bolton said, pointing to the 17,500 students currently attending the college. “We’re in a growing community that is adding significant population, we serve major school districts in the area, and we’re seeking an aspirational name to reflect that.”

Sponsored by state senators Mark Snyder and Tony Exum, as well as representatives Paul Lundeen and Pete Lee, the proposed bill – House Bill 22-1280 – has enjoyed bipartisan support in the state legislature, Bolton said.

“As far as we can tell, there’s nobody opposing the name change,” he said.

The college currently has about 200 students studying for Bachelor’s Degrees in emergency management and nursing, and Bolton said he plans to add three or four more programs – including emergency medical services and interior design – in the near future.

“We’ve been looking for niches where the larger university programs have not been meeting a community need,” said Bolton, a community college alum. “We want to step into those niches, help people looking for degrees in those areas, and meet some workforce needs as well.”

The name change is also a deliberate effort to combat a sometimes-negative perception of community colleges. Consciously or not, many employers look unfavorably upon job applications and resumes that include a community college education, Bolton said.

A major television network even built a comedy series around that stigma, Bolton said. “Community,” which ran for five seasons on NBC before airing a sixth season on Yahoo! Screen in 2015, billed itself as a lighthearted take on junior college life. But Bolton said it often made fun of the perceived quirkiness of people who teach at, and attend, two-year colleges.

“I was not a fan, to say the least,” he said. “But I thought (the show) was culturally relevant to how the world perceives community colleges. This modernizing of the name is designed to help us overcome some of those challenges.”

“For instance, look at our nursing program – which, by the way, has the highest pass rates of any nursing program in the state, ” Bolton continued. “More than half the students in that program are military or military spouses. Many of them will end up working out of state, and will perhaps face difficult conversations trying to get hired at top magnet hospitals because they got their bachelor’s degree from a community college.”

The college has enjoyed a robust working relationship with area military for decades. Recently, Military Friendly, an organization that measures a college’s “commitment, effort and success” in supporting the military, named PPCC No. 2 of all large community colleges in the country. More than 25% of PPCC’s student body is made up of active-duty military and spouses, Bolton said.

“We see (the name change), in part, as one more thing we’re doing to try to support our military,” he said.

If approved by the state legislature, the name change is expected to go into effect around July 1, but it could take up to two years to fully reflect the change, Bolton said.

“You’ll start seeing it on our website immediately, because that’s a quick change,” he said. “But the physical changes – the buildings and the signs – that could take a while.”

Regardless of the name, Bolton said, PPCC will continue to provide its two-year degree and certificate services, availing students myriad opportunities from A (accounting) to Z (zookeeping technology).

“I want to be clear – there will be no change in mission for us,” he said. “We are growing on the four-year, bachelor’s degree side, but we will remain committed to the two-year mission we currently have."