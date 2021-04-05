Troupes of tourists and Coloradans waited several years to resume riding on the Pikes Peak Cog Railway, but as of Monday, mountain and train lovers alike can start buying tickets to visit America's Mountain.
The Pikes Peak Cog Railway, the highest train in the country at 14,115 feet and one of only two Cog railroads in the U.S., underwent a $100 million make-over to the train's tracks, cogs and summit house since October 2017, a news release from The Broadmoor said.
Rides up the 9-mile track are expected to begin in May at a standard price of $58 or $48 for children 12 and under. The journey takes three hours round trip and stops at the new $60,000 Pikes Peak Visitor Center, according to the release.
The train track, first built in 1891, will celebrate is 130th anniversary this June and The Broadmoor, which operates the train, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at the summit June, 30, the release said.
Other attractions on the mountain include hiking and biking.
