The Pikes Peak Children's Museum is settling into a permanent home in southeast Colorado Springs after 15 years as a mobile museum, a museum news release announced.
The new museum building at 2565 Airport Road is set to open in March, with the goal of providing a space for children to learn and explore their creativity, the release said.
“Opening up in southeast Colorado Springs was a deliberate choice on our part to help bring much needed educational resources to these kids who may not be able to travel farther north to reach other educational facilities," Annette Bone, museum board president, said in the release. "We want to be part of the revitalization of this community and support these kids who deserve something special in their area, too.”
Colorado Springs is one of two of the nations 50 largest cities without a Children's Museum, according to a museum fundraising webpage.
The museum will have eight different spaces for children to play and plans to add to the exhibits as more funding is raised.
“We absolutely need the support of the community, or it’s possible we won’t make it,” Bone said. “We are hoping that by taking this leap of faith in securing a permanent location, our local community will have faith in us and show up, donate and tell others to do those things for us too so that we can become a vital community resource for the children of Colorado Springs for years to come.”