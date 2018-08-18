Saturday's Pikes peak Ascent has been shortened because of an unfavorable weather report, according to a race officials.
Runners will finish at Barr Camp rather than the summit of Pikes Peak, shortening the race to 7.6 miles. Participants will then walk back via Barr Trail.
"Our policy is safety first," said a tweet from race organizers.
The forecast calls for snow and lightning on the summit.
Race organizers are trying to avoid a repeat of the 2008 Pikes Peak Ascent, when runners were greeted by a blizzard at the mountain's summit.