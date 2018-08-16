Here's the schedule of events surrounding the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon races this weekend in Manitou Springs, from pikespeakmarathon.org.
Thursday, Aug. 16 (Memorial Park, Manitou Springs), 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Displays by local running organizations and support organization
- Beer gardens featuring only local breweries
Food trucks
- Children activities
- Packet pick up for the Pikes Peak Marathon & Ascent
- Live music
- Ascent and Marathon apparel for sale
Friday, Aug. 17 (Memorial Park, Manitou Springs)
- 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.: Packet Pick-up and Race Expo
- Ascent and Marathon apparel for sale all weekend
- 1:30 p.m.: Elite Athlete Press Conference
- 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.: Kiwanis Club Spaghetti Dinner, $12
- 6:30 p.m.: Q&A session
Saturday, Aug. 18 (Memorial Park, Start Line)
- 5:30 a.m. - 7:15 a.m.: Sweat check adjacent to start. Packet pickup (Ascent only)
- 6:45 a.m.: Pre-race ceremony
- 7 a.m.: First wave start at 600 block of Manitou Avenue. Runners #1-199
- 7:30 a.m.: Toll road to Pikes Peak summit opens
- 7:02 a.m. - 7:25 a.m.: Remaining waves start on 1 minute intervals.
- 9:05 a.m.: Approximate time for first male finishers.
- 9:25 a.m.: Approximate time for first female finishers.
- 11 a.m.: First shuttle bus from summit arrives in Manitou Springs.*
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Post-race celebration & beer garden in Memorial Park
- Noon - 7 p.m.: Race expo
- 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Marathon packet pickup
- 2 p.m.: Ascent finish line closes
- 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Kiwanis Club spaghetti dinner, $12
- 5:30 p.m.: Ascent awards presentation
- 6:15 p.m.: Q&A session
*Ascent Finisher shirts/results posted in Memorial Park as they are received.
Sunday, Aug. 19 (Start/Finish Line, Soda Springs Park)
- 5:30 p.m. - 6:45 a.m.: Sweat check adjacent to start; packet pickup (Marathon)
- 7 a.m.: First wave start at 600 block of Manitou Avenue. Runners #1-199
- 7:02 a.m. - 7:15 a.m.: Remaining waves start on 1 minute intervals.
- 10:20 a.m.: Approximate time for first male finishers.
- 11:15 a.m.: Approximate time for first female finishers.
- Noon - 5 p.m.: Post-race celebration & beer garden at Soda Springs Park
- 3 p.m.: Awards presentation (Soda Springs Park)
- 5:10 p.m.: Finish line officially closes