Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon registration filled fast Monday, with available spots reserved in an hour.
That was no surprise to Ron Ilgen.
"Just because for one, we were already so full," the race director said, referring to runners who deferred their entries from 2020's pandemic-altered event. "And two, I think there's a lot of pent-up demand. People didn't get to run last year, so they're looking forward to being able to this year."
They're still holding out hope for the Ascent, scheduled for Aug. 21, the Saturday before Sunday's Marathon. While the up-and-down foot race on the 14,115-foot peak took place last year, the Ascent was called off due to COVID-19. Logistics such as shuttle rides down from the summit were deemed too risky during the virus's spread.
With cases dropping and vaccines rolling out, Ilgen considered himself cautiously optimistic for this summer. But the Ascent's initial registration has been capped at 1,400, down from the usual 1,800 — "just because we're still not real confident about getting runners off the top with the number of vans we have and other restrictions," Ilgen said.
Organizers, he explained, are still figuring how many vans can be available and how many seats can be occupied while keeping passengers safely distanced. Potential crowding for shelter in the case of a storm must also be considered, Ilgen said.
"So we're still working on that. Once we feel confident that we can get more, we'll add from the waiting list."
That list for the Ascent was approaching 100 runners Monday afternoon. With 976 deferrals automatically enrolled, the remaining 424 slots were gobbled up in less than an hour. Typically, the Ascent fills in a matter of weeks.
For those on the waiting list, "I would say don't give up on your training," Ilgen said. "And also, I would be optimistic. At least for those signed up through" Monday.
The rush to Marathon registration was similar, with 448 athletes jumping online to grab the inventory remaining after 352 deferrals from last year. The 800 spots are commonly claimed within a day or two.
The Marathon's waiting list exceeded 50 Monday afternoon. To defer for either race this year, runners are being charged $20.
Also Monday, there were early signs of interest in other races part of the Garden to Peak Challenge, formerly called the Triple Crown of Running leading up to the Ascent and Marathon.
By mid-afternoon, fewer than 100 entrees were available for the Barr Trail Mountain Race, set for July 18. More than 200 registered for the Garden of the Gods 10-Mile Run, slated for June 13.