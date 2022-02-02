Pikes Peak-area school districts are getting back to the basics — at least, when it comes to snow days.
Traditionally, heavy snowfall meant that students and teachers could look forward to an unplanned day off. But many school districts needed to expand their online platforms with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some districts decided to use their increased capabilities to teach virtually during days when inclement weather forced them to close their campuses.
For a while, it looked like the traditional snow day might become a thing of the past.
But feedback from parents and residents has suggested a preference for conventional snow days, and several local districts have decided to give the people what they want.
Academy School District 20, the region’s largest school district, assembled a committee of staff members, students and parents to review its inclement weather policies before putting together its snow day plan for the 2021-2022 school year. The group recommended a return to a more traditional snow day plan.
As a result, Wednesday became D-20’s first snow day in two years, according to district spokeswoman Allison Cortez.
According to the district’s plan, the first two snow days of the school year will be traditional off days. Middle schools and high schools will shift to virtual instruction on any additional snow days.
District 49 was one of the first area districts to shift to e-learning on bad weather days. But the results of a crowd-sourcing survey suggested they return to conventional snow days, according to a news release.
“More than 2,700 people shared thoughts in a D-49 ThoughtExchange seeking our community’s preference for closures or e-Learning,” the release stated. “Resoundingly, the D-49 family expressed a preference to resume ‘snow days.’”
District 11 entered the 2021-2022 academic year with a flexible snow day plan, with three different types of closures that will depend on how bad the weather and road conditions are: full closures (traditional snow days), remote learning and two-hour delays. Remote learning days will be similar to the 2020-2021 school year format, according to school officials.
In a letter to D-11 families, Superintendent Michael Thomas stressed that the final snow day determination rests with parents.
“Please remember: You as a parent make the final decision concerning the safety of your child,” Thomas wrote. “If you think conditions are unsafe when the district keeps schools open, you may keep your child at home.”