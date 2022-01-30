The events of 2020 have sparked a national conversation about equity and inclusion, as well as institutional bias that sometimes limits them. That conversation has made its way into school districts across the country, including Colorado.
In recent years, many of the state’s school districts have adopted equity policies and, in some cases, have added an equity department to ensure those policies are enacted. Most Pikes Peak-area districts have folded some form of equity work into their policies, practices and training.
Alexis Knox-Miller, District 11’s director of equity and inclusion, said her department’s purpose is not to ensure an equality of academic outcomes, but to make sure the underserved sectors of the district’s population have the same opportunities for success as everyone else.
An audit of D-11’s policies and practices, conducted in 2020 by a social science nonprofit called the American Institutes for Research, concluded that a number of factors have contributed to the mixed success of district schools, according to Knox-Miller.
“There are achievement gaps between schools and within schools, and there are predictabilities amongst those gaps,” she said. “We can look at a school with a lot of IEPs, or a school with a lot of people who don’t speak English as a first language, and we can predict how that school is doing. We shouldn’t be able to do that.”
The equity audit has come under recent criticism — much of it voiced at school board meetings — for a perceived focus on race.
There was a focus on racialized subgroups,” Knox-Miller said. “But that was something we had to look at, to see how healthy our system is.”
District 11’s board of education has not disclosed its immediate plans for the department, but former leadership team members said they believe it faces an uncertain future.
“I don’t see much of a concern for equity work in the district in the future,” said former team member Alexis Claycomb. “I feel bad for the students, because they’re the ones who will suffer.”
Colorado Springs School District 20, the region’s largest district, assembled a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force in 2020 as a response to “increasing concern about equity and inclusion in our classrooms and schools,” according to the district’s website.
District leadership received a letter, signed by roughly 150 former students, that implied students of color often felt less than welcome in its schools. The letter cited expressions of racism and hatred and the lack of a diverse staff as two reasons for their discomfort and concern, according to assistant superintendent Jim Smith.
“The letter said that their experiences as District 20 students of color had not been ideal, and that they had experienced some pretty negative things,” Smith said. “We realized that if we were really committed to making sure every student feels like they belong, we were going to have to take a look at issues of equity.”
Last spring, D-20 hired the Colorado Education Initiative, an education nonprofit, to conduct an exhaustive equity audit.
“They asked us for just about every kind of data that you can think of,” Smith said. Attendance data, disciplinary data, expulsion data and assessment data — to see if there are access barriers or achievement gaps between certain groups in our district.”
The resulting report, available on the district’s website, suggested a need to make D-20 a more welcoming and inclusive environment for all students.
Comprised of about 50 parents, staff members, students and other community members, the DEI task force is focused on fostering a “culture of belonging” and is working with the Colorado Education Initiative to formulate strategies to make that culture translate into actual classroom practices.
Some of the conversations with the nonprofit, and among the group itself, have been heated but productive, said D-20 spokeswoman Allison Cortez.
“It was a group where not everyone agreed,” said Cortez, a task force member. “The meetings were rich, and intense, and people were open and vulnerable. It is one of the coolest committees I’ve ever been on.”
The district is currently working on ways to integrate its equity work into its first-ever Strategic Plan, Cortez said.
“We keep coming back to the word ‘belonging’,” she said. “We want to make sure all voices are heard regardless of race or background or lifestyle.”
One way of increasing the comfort levels of students may be the hiring of a more diverse staff, Smith said.
“There’s no denying the fact that our staff is not very diverse in District 20,” Smith said. “We would like to have a staff that more closely represents the population of our students.”
The hope, Cortez said, is that all students feel safe, welcome, and able to succeed, regardless of background. Ultimately, that’s what most parents and community members want, regardless of their politics or ideology, she said.
“What we’ve often found, after we’ve stripped away all the buzzwords, is that we mostly agree on what we want for our students,” Cortez said. “We want all students to be their very best, and we want to support each of them in a way that makes the most sense.”