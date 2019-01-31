It’s only been a year since Andres Velez opened PigLatin Cocina, 2825 Dublin Blvd. Velez, who first made his mark with the popular PigLatin Food Truck, now will continue to feed his fan club when he takes over the kitchen at Iron Bird Brewing Co., 404 S. Nevada Ave., in Colorado Springs. He’s calling it Iron Bird Pizza Kitchen.
“He’s working on improvements in the crust and quality,” Bonnie Singleton, with PigLatin, wrote in an email. “He will also be creating fusions and Latin-inspired pizzas, focusing on flavors that the Springs has come to know and love from PigLatin. A few ideas for rotating pie specials include ham and pineapple pizza with a Korean glaze, meat and cheese boards, and orzo pasta.”
Velez says: “We’re remodeling. It’ll be something along the lines of a Latin sandwich shop with a liquor license.”