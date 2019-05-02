crash
The driver of a pickup was hospitalized after he rammed into a street sweeping truck on North Powers Boulevard early Thursday, Colorado Springs police say.

He was extricated from the pickup by firefighters and treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries. The driver of the street sweeping truck was not hurt.

The crash closed North Powers Boulevard near Platte Avenue just after 2 a.m. The southbound lanes opened just before 5 a.m., and the northbound lanes were clear about an hour later.

Police are investigating speed and alcohol as factors in the crash, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

