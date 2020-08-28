The driver of a pickup died Friday afternoon after colliding with a car that then careened into a house in east Colorado Springs, police said.
The pickup crashed into a car driving through the intersection of North Murray Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard just before 2 p.m., police said.
The driver was partially thrown from the the truck as it rolled, while the car went on to crash into the side of a home on the corner of the intersection.
Police said the home was unoccupied and the driver of the car had minor injuries.
The name of the pickup driver was not released. The crash is under investigation.
Colorado Springs has had a rash of fatal crashes in the past week claiming seven lives and raising the total for the year to 31.