A man was extricated by firefighters after his pickup hit another car and spun into oncoming traffic Wednesday morning, causing a five-car crash on Powers Boulevard, police said. The man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Another driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, said police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik at the crash scene, slightly south of Stetson Hills Boulevard.
Southbound lanes are expected to be closed for 2 ½ hours as authorities clean up debris, while northbound lanes are expected to be closed for at least two hours, he said.
The pickup was speeding along North Powers Boulevard when it hit the first car and caused an "accordion crash," Sokolik said. That car then hit a second car, which hit a third. The pickup truck spun into the southbound lanes, where it a dump truck, he said.
Police received the call around 9:10 a.m. High speed was a factor in the crash, Sokolik said.