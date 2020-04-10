With many Colorado Springs-area stores limiting business hours and the amount of people allowed in the store at one time, grocery trips have become an even longer process than before.
However, some of those same stores have both delivery and pickup options available to help make stocking up easier.
But what can you expect as far as wait-times, delivery fees and overall experience?
In general, all of the stores follow the same protocol for pickup and delivery.
Delivery fees range from $7.95 to $15. Most of the time, orders are delivered within the same day, dropped off at the door to comply with social distancing orders.
For pickup, you can expect to pull into one of the spots reserved for pickups and have your groceries loaded into your trunk. Pickup is free, and takes less than five minutes.
What if the store is out of the product you ordered?
If you ordered something that is out of stock, the worker doing your shopping will pick a replacement of equal or lesser cost.
These are great options for those who may be considered more at-risk for coronavirus because neither require entering the store and are paid for ahead of time to avoid physical contact when possible.
Vivek Sankaran, President and CEO of Albertsons Companies, said in a statement that they have worked out “contact free” deliveries.
"We have changed our signature processes so that our delivery drivers can sign for you when delivering your order, after completing an ID check, if necessary."
Retailers like Target and Walmart have installed plexiglass shields in front of cashiers, and improving cleaning measures to help protect employees and customers.
Some businesses are screening their employees before they arrive for work.
Walmart said on its official Twitter that they are "Taking the temperatures of our associates as they report to work, as well as asking them some basic health screening questions."
To better serve our customers and promote a safe and healthy workplace for our associates, we’re taking the following actions in our U.S.-based stores, clubs, and supply chain locations over the next few weeks. https://t.co/HKcVCYtxwn pic.twitter.com/sVKCcrriQW— Walmart (@Walmart) March 31, 2020
In addition, to help prevent transmission within the store while orders are being picked up, Walmart has limited the number of people allowed to shop at any one time.
Safeway and Albertsons stores will implement similar measures by the end of the week, the retailer said in a Tuesday news release.
Stores will limit the number of in-store customers to roughly 30% of a building’s capacity.
If you're interested in delivery or pickup with any of the stores mentioned above, all orders can be placed online.
Here's a list of some Colorado-Springs-area stores and what their delivery and pick-up availability looks like:
- 2910 S Academy Blvd.- Delivery available today, pickup not available until Monday.
- 3570 Hartsel Dr.- Delivery available today, pickup not available until Monday.
- 815 Cheyenne Meadows Rd.- Delivery available today, pickup not available until Tuesday.
- 777 Gold Hill Pl St. Woodland Park- Delivery available today, pickup not available until Monday.
- 8750 N Union Blvd.- Delivery available today, pickup not available until Tuesday.
- 2890 N Powers- Delivery available today, pickup available as soon as Tuesday.
- 7635 N Academy Blvd.- Delivery and pickup are offered through Amazon. An Amazon Prime membership is required to shop online with Whole Foods. Estimated times are roughly two to three days out from when the order is placed. n
- 3810 Bloomington St.- Same-day and Next-day delivery options available. Grocery pickup is not available for most items, such as toilet paper, cleaning supplies etc.
- 1630 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.-Same-day and next-day delivery options available. Grocery pickup is not available for most items, such as toilet paper, cleaning supplies etc.
- 5240 N Academy Blvd.- Same-day and next-day delivery options available. Grocery pickup is not available for most items, such as toilet paper, cleaning supplies etc.
- 707 S 8th St.- Delivery available today, pickup available as soon as Sunday.
- 8250 Razorback- Delivery available today, pickup available as soon as Sunday.
- 5550 E Woodmen Rd.- Delivery available today, pickup available as soon as Sunday.