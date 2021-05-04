A physician and a former Colorado Springs fire chief have been appointed to the El Paso County Board of Health amid the ongoing pandemic.
Dr. Richard Vu, an internal medicine specialist at Matthews-Vu Medical Group, and Ted Collas, a longtime paramedic who recently retired from his post as the city's fire chief, were appointed by El Paso County commissioners in late March and officially joined the Board of Health on April 28, according to a county news release.
The nine-member board governs El Paso County Public Health and develops its policies, advises the public health director, oversees the department’s financial matters and is responsible for approving a local public health improvement plan.
“I want to make a difference in the health of our community,” Vu said during his first board meeting last week. “I am committed to participate and provide informed input to the board. I am committed to (being) a team player as a board member.”
Vu is a Vietnamese immigrant who moved to Colorado Springs from Kingman, Ariz., in 2004. A board-certified internist, he received his medical degree from Northwestern University Medical School and completed his residency in internal medicine at Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke’s Medical Center, both in Chicago, according to the release.
In March, Collas retired from his 36-year career with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, where he served as an emergency medical technician for 25 years and worked as a paramedic for 17 of those years. He headed the department as fire chief during the last five years of his career, overseeing the largest emergency medical services agency in the county, the release states.
“I believe that every person in the community should be treated with dignity and have equitable access to health care,” Collas said in the release. “From the start of my career as an EMT, I’ve always focused on making sure we provide services to anyone, especially those who tend to be overlooked.”
In the release, El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan called Vu “a local leader in expanding health care opportunities in our region,” and commended Collas for creating the Fire Department’s community assistance and mental health programs.
“… Their commitment to promote and protect public health will allow us to continue our vision for everyone to achieve optimal health,” Board of Health President Dr. James Terbush said in the release.
Vu and Collas join the local Board of Health as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, the percentage of people testing positive and the presence of new disease variants in the community are on the rise. Because the pace of vaccinations has slowed at the same time, El Paso County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt told The Gazette on Monday the county is now at a “critical point in COVID-19 response activities.”
Vu and Collas succeed outgoing board members Dr. Robert Bux and Victoria Broerman, who both joined the board in 2011 and whom Terbush credited with overseeing “the growth of new programs and initiatives.”
Bux is a board-certified pathologist who served as the county’s chief medical examiner from 2006 to 2018, and Broerman is a registered nurse.