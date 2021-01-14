The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle in connection with a drive-by shooting that took place in Security-Widefield Jan. 3, according to a news release.
Deputies responded to a shots-fired call at about 2:35 p.m. near North Dartmouth Street and Landoe Lane, the Sheriff’s Office said. Witnesses said two suspects in an older maroon pickup confronted the victims before firing several shots at them and driving away.
One of the victims is still recovering, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to call (719) 520-7229 or the tip line at (719) 520-6666.