The Marshall fire swept through southeast Boulder County, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. In 10 a.m. Friday press conference at the Boulder County Sheriff's Office headquarters, sheriff Joe Pelle said that there have been no casualties and that the estimate of at least 500 homes lost remains the same. Click or tap here - or scroll lower - for a gallery of photos.
