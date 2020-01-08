The first pictures of a missile launched into Iraq by Iran on Tuesday depict a broken and unexploded weapon.
“The missile did not explode,” said a foreign source stationed at Erbil air base in northern Iraq. “You can see this for yourself.” The source gave the Washington Examiner photos depicting a crashed missile of indeterminate type, with a burned base and one fin still intact, lying in an open field.
“They were duds,” an American military source stationed at Erbil told the Washington Examiner. “They are crap missiles.”
“It’s no surprise it didn’t land on target,” the military source said. “The junk they’re using isn’t particularly good stuff.”
Iraqi missileers don’t properly maintain the old weapons, the military source said.
The unexploded missile that hit outside Erbil in Iraq: