Phone scammers are using the names of El Paso County Sheriff's Office employees to trick victims into fronting money, the agency said Wednesday.

The Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of callers threatening people with "legal action" if they don't return their calls or don't pay a certain amount of money, a statement said.

In recent cases, the scammers are using the names of employees of the Sheriff's Office, it said.

"The Sheriff's Office would like to remind citizens that our office never calls or sends texts to inform individuals they have an active warrant, missed court, or any legal action," the statement said.

Residents were reminded not to give money or personal information over the phone. The Sheriff's Office does not call to inform people they owe money for any reason, ask people to make payments to remedy fines or collect money for any other government agency, the statement said.

"Scammers are sophisticated as they use actual names of employees and can appear to be calling from a legitimate Sheriff’s Office phone number by using an application called 'Spoof App,'" the agency said. "This application allows the suspect to use any legitimate phone number to call from with the intent of victimizing people for large amounts of money."

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of this scam was encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

