The Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Colorado Springs Sports Corporation announced a plan Thursday to bring 4th of July fireworks to residents throughout the community.
The annual 4th of July Symphony in the Park celebration will not be able to occur due to crowd-size restrictions during the pandemic, the organizations announced in a press release.
Instead, the "4th of July Symphony on Your Porch," which will entail fireworks displays at nine locations and residents tuning their radios to Sunny 106.3 FM, Y96.9 FM, KCME 88.7 FM, 92.9 PEAK FM or AM 740 KVOR.
Fireworks displays, visible to residents at their homes, will occur at the following locations: Banning Lewis Ranch, Meridian Ranch, James Irwin Charter Schools, Patty Jewett Golf Course, The Broadmoor, The Club at Flying Horse, Weidner Field, Cheyenne Mountain Resort and Fort Carson. Fireworks will also be broadcast live on KKTV.
“Instead of a limited crowd being the only group to enjoy the holiday, residents will be able to stay home, stay healthy and continue to enjoy fireworks,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said in the press release.
The philharmonic has been performing on the 4th of July for nearly half a century and is pleased to continue the tradition, albeit in a different way, said philharmonic President & CEO Nathan Newbrough.
“This year’s 4th of July – with sensational music and fireworks – is an opportunity to reach out to our neighbors across the region with
beauty and excitement to celebrate the birth of our great nation.”
Additionally, residents can make donations to the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to support frontline workers during the pandemic in Southern Colorado. Donations can be made here.
Visit www.cs4thofjuly.org for more information.