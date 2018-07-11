Three people broke into a Colorado Springs Walgreens early Wednesday to steal drugs, mirroring a similar burglary on Monday.
Police said the burglars pried open the front door and went straight to the pharmacy, disregarding everything else in the store, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
"It appears medications were the target," police Sgt. Dan Carter told KKTV.
The burglary occurred at 1:40 am. at the Walgreens on Dublin and Union. Monday's burglary took place six miles south on Union, at about 1 a.m.
In the Monday case, police said security cameras showed two males with crowbars enter the front door of the store by forcing the lock. They say both suspects went straight to the pharmacy door, forced entry and stole prescription drugs.
Monday's suspects were described as two males wearing dark hoodies, dark pants, gloves and face-coverings.
"Pharmacies are popular with criminals because they can get drugs there easily, and unfortunately some pharmacies aren't as secure as others," Carter said.
No arrests have been made.