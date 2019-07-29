1190555aef0abc281ef950decabb993f (copy)
The first F-16 for the Thunderbirds lifts off to perform at the DOD Open House and Air Show at Peterson Air Force Base on Saturday, September 9, 2000. (Gazette file photo)

 Morris Weintraub
Peterson Air Force Base issued a security warning at 6:20 p.m. Monday, stopping traffic into the base and advising people in the BX/commissary to shelter in place.

By 6:50 though, the base was "resuming normal operations following a report of suspicious activity ..."

Peterson's Child Development Center, near the BX/commissary, was secure and open for parents to retrieve their children.

The security warning was prompted by a report of a suspicious object that later was determined not to be a threat.

Scanner traffic earlier indicated that police were searching for a white man who was in the commissary as a possible — but unlikely — active shooter. 

