Peterson Air Force Base issued a security warning at 6:20 p.m. Monday, stopping traffic into the base and advising people in the BX/commissary to shelter in place.
By 6:50 though, the base was "resuming normal operations following a report of suspicious activity ..."
Peterson's Child Development Center, near the BX/commissary, was secure and open for parents to retrieve their children.
The security warning was prompted by a report of a suspicious object that later was determined not to be a threat.
Scanner traffic earlier indicated that police were searching for a white man who was in the commissary as a possible — but unlikely — active shooter.