Troops at Peterson Air Force Base were set to celebrate the start of U.S. Space Command on Monday morning with a ceremony that is expected to draw top Pentagon brass. The event could bring hints of where the military will put the command as a permanent home.
Space Command brings together the satellite efforts of all military branches and will be in charge of combat is a war reaches orbit. The command was set up by Congress based on fears that American rivals could easily target America’s constellation of military satellites, leaving troops on the ground without the signals from space they use to communicate, navigate and target the enemy.
U.S. Space Command is also seen as a down-payment on a Trump Administration effort to establish a separate military service for space.
The House and Senate have put their own versions of a Space Force into a defense policy bill that will be hammered out in a conference committee.
That measure is expected to be finalized by the end of the month before the government enters a new fiscal year.
