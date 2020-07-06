The Peterson Air Force Base Youth Center is to reopen Tuesday, a day after the facility closed for a cleaning when two children and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced.
Officials said Sunday the children and a staff member in a school-aged care program tested positive for the diseased caused by the coronavirus.
A private contracting company was hired to clean the facility, which is open to Department of Defense ID holders and their guests.
“Everyone who is frequenting Peterson Air Force Base is practicing due diligence,” said Jeff Bohn, a public affairs officer for the 21st Space Wing. "Everyone is being vigilant.” Precautions supported by national, state and county guidelines are in effect, as well as the extensive cleaning and contact tracing, he said.
“We do our best to protect and safeguard the people who visit Peterson Air Force Base,” Bohn said.
Base leaders notified those in contact with the staff member and children after the cases were discovered Saturday, and urged them to stay in isolation, which the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends for at least 14 days from the date of exposure.
The youth center's open recreation program will be suspended until further notice because of staffing shortages, officials said.
The number of COVID-19 cases in El Paso county is nearly six times higher than it was two weeks ago, according to data from El Paso County’s Public Health website.
Peterson is providing drive-thru testing for those who may have contracted the virus. Those who are feeling ill during duty hours are encouraged to contact the medical appointment line at 719-524-2273, officials said. After-hours inquiries may be directed to the base’s nurse advice line at 800-874-2273. Tricare beneficiaries can also visit https://www.tricare.mil/coronavirus for more information.