The Peterson Air Force Base youth center will be closed for sanitizing Monday after a staff member and two children in a school-age care program tested positive for COVID-19, base officials said in a news release on Sunday.
Base leaders learned of the infections on Saturday and have notified people who had contact with the staff member and two children, a statement said. Anyone exposed was urged to remain in isolation.
The youth center will be sanitized on Monday “out of an abundance of caution.” The center’s open recreation program has been suspended until further notice.
Peterson has a drive-thru testing site available for those who fear they may have contracted the virus, according to a news release.
Peterson members who are feeling ill during duty hours are encouraged to contact the medical appointment line at 719-524-2273. After-hours inquiries may be directed to the base’s nurse advice line at 800-874-2273. Tricare beneficiaries can also visit https://www.tricare.mil/coronavirus for more information.
RELATED:
Air Force Academy working to contain coronavirus outbreak among basic cadets
Contact tracers ramping up in Colorado in response to coronavirus pandemic